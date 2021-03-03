The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Bryan Bird, Supervisor, Job Service Helena, will provide information on the Job Order Process through The US National Labor Exchange (USNLx).
• Posting Job Openings/Career Announcements
• Exporting Job Posting to State Job Banks, Google Jobs, CareerOneStop and other career sites.
• Edit, Copy, Repost and Close Jobs Previously Posted on USNLx
• Manage your company profile
• Utilize a Free Automated Software Process that Pulls Job Postings from Eligible Corporate Career Sites and Automatically Adds them to the USNLx site.
• Get increased visibility of your Job Postings on USNLx Syndicate sites such as Veterans.gov, Apprenticeship.gov and other sites focusing on Recruitment for Veterans, Women, Minorites and Individuals with Disabilities
There will be time at the end of the presentation for questions
Registration is required. You will receive a confirmation email after registering.
Eastern Montana Business Webinars is brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. These educational sessions for employers take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
To register for the seminar, go to https://tinyurl.com/43ck8zpp
Webinar Speaker: Bryan Bird, Supervisor, Job Service Helena — Bryan has been with Job Service Montana for 20+ years. He is currently the Supervisor at Job Service-Helena. Prior to taking this role, he served as the Technical Project Manager which included the transition to the US National Labor Exchange (USNLx) for job postings/career announcements.