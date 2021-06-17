Family Connections has launched a fundraiser for 2021 called the Blitz Raffle. It’s a unique approach to a raffle in that you can buy tickets for the package(s) you want and with each ticket purchased you are also entered for a chance to win a Grand Prize of $1,000, $500 or $250.
All packages are separate and are limited to 200 tickets (except the Grand Prize) so there is a great chance to win something awesome.
Two packages have a Quarter Beef with them. Tickets come in packages of 1 for $20, 3 for $50 and 7 for $100. You can mix and match entering packages. There are nine (with Grand Prize 10) amazing packages. If a package sells out early we will draw live of Facebook early, The Grand Prize and any others will be drawn on September 17, 2021. Tickets can be purchased online www.FamilyConnectionsMT.org, by calling their office 406-761-6010 or from staff/board members.