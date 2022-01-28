Reynolds Market, along with over 200 other Associated Food Stores (AFS) kicked off Feeding the Hungry, a collaborative effort between local, independently-owned retailers, Associated Food Stores sponsored vendors, and local food pantries. The drive will end Feb. 8, 2022.
The drive has two main components— The first option, guests can look for the blue Feeding the Hungry shelf tags in the store or view the weekly ad, where a portion of their purchase on sponsored vendor items will contribute towards the drive. The second option is where store guests can donate any dollar amount they choose to their local food pantry when checking out.
“Last year after all the donations and sponsored items were tallied, a total of $301,000 was donated to local food banks and pantries to help those living with food insecurity.
This is an incredibly meaningful effort, and I am glad that as local grocers we can come together to make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Derid Kunz, Associated Food Stores Director of Center Store Sales.
Participating sponsors of the event this year include: Kraft Heinz, C.H. Robinson, La Victoria, ConAgra Foods, Hershey’s, Skippy, General Mills, Church & Dwight Co, Inc, Pepsi, CocaCola, Hormel, Fat Boy, Colgate, Blue Diamond Growers, Acosta, Bar S, Mondelez International, Pompeian, Ghirardelli, Tootsie Roll, P&G, Frito Lay, Kodiak Cakes, Herdez, Starr Ranch, Mancini Rodon and Post.
This year, the independently owned grocers hope to exceed the donations from last year, with a goal to fundraise $350,000 in donations total.
Associated Food Stores was established in 1940 when 34 independent retailers joined together to battle high supplier costs and competition from large chain stores. With a focus on independent retailers, AFS has changed the way these retailers operate and allowed them to prosper. Small or large, urban or city, AFS is committed to their retailer’s success and work to provide the tools and support they need to compete against national chains, service and strengthen their communities and operate successful businesses. AFS currently serves more than 400 retailers across the intermountain West. For more information about Associated Food Stores visit www.afstores.com