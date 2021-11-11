On Sunday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m. MST, the Friends of the Fairview Bridge group will be hosting the Annual Lighting of the Fairview Bridge. The event will take place at Sundheim Park, just four miles east of Fairview, Montana.
During this event, the historical Fairview Lift Bridge will be spotlighted - there will be a fireworks show put on throughout the bridge.
In addition to this, the event will feature Santa, large lighted Christmas ornaments and even live reindeer. Of course you can’t have an event like this without food.
Zion Lutheran Church's Luther Lights will be serving hot dogs, beverages and treats for a free will donation. The youth group is raising money to attend the Western States Youth Gathering in Minneapolis, Minnesota in July 2022.
While the bridge lighting may be the big event of the day it is not the only event of the day. The city is also known for the Holiday Crafts Fair that takes place at Fairview High School from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. that same day, giving area residents a reason to spend the day in the border town. Rumors are that Santa will also make an appearance at the craft show as well.
According to Judge Ray Trumpower, the group estimated that there were about 1,000 people in attendance in 2019. The event in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This event was created out of a failed attempt to light up the bridge - we bought a bunch of solar lights and put them all the way across the bridge, and we went in to have pizza and when we came out to watch it light up, it did not work. This was because some kids were out on the bridge and shut out every one of those lights. So out of that idea came our popular ‘Light the Bridge’ idea,” he said.
This is an annual fun-filled event that everyone is welcome to attend. Trumpower said, "It is always a good time.” More information on this event can be found on the "Friends of the Fairview Bridge" Facebook page.
Of course the whole day leads up to a spectacular fireworks show that kicks off at 7 p.m.