1 From Wednesday Feb. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 22, District 2C Basketball Tournament at Sidney High School, with 10 boys teams and 10 girls teams. Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce seeks volunteers to sell and take tickets at the event. Sign up by calling 406-433-1916.
2 Chef’s choice soup and dessert on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
3 On Thursday, Feb. 20 Fort Buford History Book Club, Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, from 7 to 8 p.m. Join other history buffs for an interesting discussion of this month’s selected book. Free refreshments.
4 Friday, Feb. 21 Richland County Senior Congregate Meal, Peterson Memorial Senior Center, 813 Third St. NE, Sidney, at 11:30 a.m.
5 Parenting conference on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Faith Alliance Church, Sidney, 9 a.m. Tips for raising youth and children, with a parenting series offered by Paul David Tripp and breakout sessions. All parents, grandparents and anyone who works with youth or children can join. Lunch and child care offered. Cost is $10.