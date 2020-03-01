1 Thursday, March5: “Practices Supporting Sustainable and Economic Cotton Production” free webinar at 11 a.m. (MST). A farmer and two conservationists will discuss conservation practices weed control benefits, increasing water-use efficiency, and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. For more information, contact Rex Dufour at rexd@ncat.org.
2 Friday, March 6: NPARL’s annual winter BrownBagger Series: Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory (NPARL) invites all interested persons to join us for presentations and discussions about weeds, disease and pest insects from noon to 1 p.m. at the ARS lab, located at 1500 N. Central Ave. in Sidney. Bring your lunch. We’ll provide the dessert. Contact: Beth Redlin, cell 406-433-9427; beth.redlin@usda.gov; 406-480-3435.
3 Friday, March 6: Moose Lodge family supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
4 Saturday, March7: Montanathon 2020 second annual dance marathon to benefit Shodair Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Strand Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. While it is a dance marathon, there will also be games, storytelling, raffles and plenty of other fun activities. To learn more about Shodair Children’s Hospital, contact Alana Listoe at 406-444-7561 or visit Shodair.org.
5 Saturday, March 7: MonDak Center Open Studio. Classroom doors open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just walk in and we’ll create together. Fees apply. Pricing is based on the medium and the size of your project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included. Contact MDHC at 406-433-3500 of visit mondakheritagecenter.org.