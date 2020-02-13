1On Monday, Feb. 17 Scholastic Book Fair at West Side Elementary School Library (Feb. 17–21) from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit school library. Contact: Debbie Denowh, Librarian, ddenowh@sidney.k12.mt.us; 433-2530.
2District 2C Basketball Tournament starts Monday Feb. 17 and goes through Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sidney High School, with 10 boys teams and 10 girls teams. Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce seeks volunteers to sell and take tickets at the event. Sign up by calling 406-433-1916.
3On Tuesday, Feb. 18 Orientation and walk-in registration for spring Hunter Education class, 6 p.m. at Richland County extension office, 1500 N. Central Ave., Sidney. Workbooks will be handed out; chapter quizzes must be completed prior to classes. No charge for class. Participants must be 18 or have a parent or guardian with them. Contact Larry Christensen, 406-489-0589.
4Richland County Senior Congregate Meal on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Fairview Senior Center, 217 Fifth St. West, Fairview, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
5On Friday, Feb. 21 Family supper at Sidney Moose Lodge, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.