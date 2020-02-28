1 Sunday, March 1: Glendive Gun Show at the E.P.E.C. Building, 313 S. Merrill, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Contact: Ernie, 406-377-3969.
2 Thursday, March 5: “Practices Supporting Sustainable and Economic Cotton Production” free webinar at 11 a.m. (MST). A farmer and two conservationists will discuss conservation practices weed control benefits, increasing water-use efficiency, and reducing the need for chemical fertilizers. For more information, contact Rex Dufour at rexd@ncat.org.
3 Friday, March 6: NPARL’s annual winter BrownBagger Series: Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory invites all interested persons to join us for presentations and discussions about weeds, disease and pest insects from noon to 1 p.m. at the ARS lab at 1500 N. Central Ave. in Sidney. Bring your lunch. We’ll provide dessert. Contact: Beth Redlin, cell 406-433-9427; beth.redlin@usda.gov.
4 Saturday, March 7: Montanathon 2020 second annual dance marathon to benefit Shodair Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Montana State University Strand Union Building (SUB) Ballroom. To learn more about Shodair Children’s Hospital, contact Alana Listoe at 406-444-7561 or visit Shodair.org.
5 Tuesday, March 10: Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Fairview School District, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairview Alliance Church. Call 406-742-5265.