1 Wednesday, March 11: Early Childhood Screenings for vision, hearing, speech/language, fine motor and gross motor concepts. Rau and Borson school districts, 8:30–11 a.m. at Rau school gym. Call 406-482-8725. Also on March 11: Savage School District from 1:30–4 p.m. at Savage school gym. Call 406-776-2317.
2 Thursday, March 12: Senior Card Party at 12:45 p.m., with a potluck every third Thursday at the Peterson Memorial Senior Citizen Center, 813 3rd St. NE, Sidney; 406-433-8077.
3 Thursday and Friday, March 12–13: The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center. Contact Sidney Chamber of Commerce. The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at this year’s MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show on Friday March 13. Contact: 406-433-1916.
4 Friday, March 13: 2020 Fish Fry Fridays. Sidney Knights of Columbus Council #3002 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ned Shinnick Hall, St. Matthew’s Parish Center, 310 7th St. SE, Sidney. Cost: $10 per person
5 Saturday, March 14: Sidney Moose Lodge ribeye steak, shrimp or ribeye steak and shrimp dinner, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.