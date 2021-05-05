A few weeks ago, I mentioned that we have beds available at the Community Garden location for those who wish to grow their own produce but do not have the space. There are still beds left, they are 4’ by 8’ and can be rented for the growing season for $20 per bed. The Community Garden location is just South of the parking lot here at the Extension Office (1499 N. Central Ave.) and includes a limited amount of tools and a water spigot that renters are welcome to use. Applications to rent the beds can be picked up at the Extension Office.
It has been well documented (you just have to trust me on this because I do not currently have the time to look through the literature) that fresh produce has a greater nutritional value than produce that has been stored, frozen, canned, or otherwise packaged. As such, planting and harvesting your own vegetables ensures that you get the maximum value nutritionally from what you are eating.
Switching gears just a little, I sometimes take issue with food labels that claim the product is “locally grown”. Does local mean in the same city, the same county, the same region of a State, the same State, or the United States? Like most things in life, local is pretty much left to be determined by the person making the claim and it is relative.
Realizing that I just jumped right down a rabbit hole, there is a reason that I went there. Every summer, typically beginning the first weekend in July, several people from in and around Richland County bring their produce and wares to our weekly Farmers Market. The items that are sold there are typically grown and harvested within the borders of Richland County and I would say that regardless of your definition, you cannot get much more local than that. And I should say that there are times that vendors from outside of Richland County do come and participate in the market but that is generally not the case.
I bring all of this up because we are in the beginning stages of planning for the 2021 Farmers Market. Typically, we have between 10 and 12 vendors who participate in the market on a weekly basis but there is always room for more. If you grow your own produce or maybe you just have extra from time to time I would highly encourage you to consider participating. We also take arts and craft items as well.
On Tuesday, March 25 at 6 p.m. here at the Extension Office, we will have a planning meeting for the 2021 Farmers Market. If you are at all interested in participating in the market, or if you just want to learn more about it, you are strongly encouraged to attend. There are some restrictions that the health department has in place to make sure that the items sold at the Farmers Market are as safe as can be for consumption. There are also rules to ensure that the items are handmade and/or homegrown. All of this and plans for the 2021 market season and location will be discussed.
If either of these items have piqued your interest, please give me a call at 433-1206 or send me an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu. Theoretically a person could rent a bed to grow their own produce and then sell the extra at the market to recoup the cost of the bed rental.