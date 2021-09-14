The basic techniques of blacksmithing will be taught at Fort Union on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time. The workshop is presented by Fort
Union Blacksmiths and will give participants hands-on experience with forging metal. Area residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy this free event at a local park.
All who attend the workshop are encouraged to participate, from novices to accomplished iron workers. Participants are advised to bring their own lunch and wear appropriate clothing: closed-toed leather boots, and long pants and a shirt made of cotton, wool, or other natural fiber. For safety reasons, the minimum age for blacksmithing at Fort Union is 14. Ages 14-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while on-site and while smithing. Ages 14 and under are welcome to observe.
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, daily. Fort Union Trading Post is located 24 miles north of Sidney, Montana and 25 miles southwest of Williston, North Dakota, via highway 1804.
While here, visitors are encouraged to tour the reconstructed fort, trade room and Bourgeois House Visitor Center and park store.
For more information on Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site contact the park at 701-572-9083 and on Facebook.