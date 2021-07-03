After a year of restrictions due to Covid-19, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is excited to resume Baby Bistro for parents of babies, newborn to one year of age. Baby Bistro will begin on Tuesday, July 6 from 4-6 p.m. and will be offered each Tuesday during the same time-frame. Due to hospital renovations, the initial classes will be held in the surgery/infusion center waiting room located inside the main entrance of GMC.
Baby Bistro is free to all individuals and families with babies, newborn to one year of age. Registered Nurses and Certified Lactation Counselors provide a comfortable setting to ask questions and bring concerns about caring for your baby and breastfeeding. Babies are weighed and measured and the setting provides a way to meet other parents in the community. Baby Bistro is a resource for breastfeeding support, but is open to all families regardless of their feeding method. No appointment is necessary. Participants are asked to visit GMC Baby Bistro Facebook page for changes to the location of the class in the coming weeks.
Free prenatal education is also available to all expecting parents through Belly to Baby classes at GMC.
This prenatal and postpartum prep course includes topics on the following: Labor and delivery, postpartum cares, newborn cares, hospital stay for mom and baby, normal newborn findings and breastfeeding. The next Belly to Baby class is scheduled for July 20 th . Anyone interested should call 406-345-3329 to secure their spot.
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) is a 25-bed critical access hospital located in eastern Montana, providing 24-hour emergency care and a full array of medical and surgical
services. In addition, GMC operates two nursing homes with 120 total skilled beds—Extended Care (36 beds), Behavioral Health (four beds) and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (80 beds)—Gabert Clinic and Pharmacy and The Heritage (Assisted Living 13-Units). Please call 406-345-3306 for inquiries or visit www.gmc.org.