HarvestFest 2021 is quickly approaching and those who are familiar with the event will not want to miss out on this one.
HarvestFest is scheduled for Nov. 20 and features seasonal beer tasting, Redneck brats and a Nashville recording duo originally from north of the border.
Twin Kennedy will be the featured act this year.
The two ladies are identical twins, best friends, singers, songwriters, string players, educators, producers, entrepreneurs, travel buddies, small town sisters and big dreamers. With Carli on guitar and vocals, and Julie on fiddle and vocals, these twins have been described as “100% made for the stage and made to entertain.” These petite powerhouses will fill your soul with joy and warmth through their seamless harmonies and heartfelt songwriting.
The sisters are originally from Powell River, BC but now call Nashville home. With years of classical training, including their Bachelor's Degrees in Music Performance from the University of Victoria, the sisters have found their home in country music, thus the move to the home of country music. They crisscrosses the continent multiple times a year, receiving standing ovations everywhere they go and their current project “Wise Woman - The Show” has been featured on CMT and SiriusXM.
Along with a great evening of entertainment, attendees will also enjoy Redneck brats as well as seasonal beer tasting and wine. Punch will also be served.
Tickets are limited, so those who plan to attend should purchase early. HarvestFest tickets are $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Those who would like to become a member may purchase a membership along with their tickets. This is a 21-and-over event.
Tickets are available at the MonDak Heritage Center, by phone, or online.
Proceeds from this event support live music, exhibits, programs, and collections preservation at the MonDak Heritage Center and enable Northeastern Arts Network to bring music and education programs to area schools. Invest in the arts & your local community.
Presented by the MonDak Heritage Center and Northeastern Arts Network, HarvestFest would not be possible without the help and support of this year’s sponsors, which include Blue Rock Distributing, Edward Jones Investments, Fink Dental Center, Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home, Redneck Meats, Reynolds Market, Seitz Insurance Agency, and Tri County Implement.
The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10-4 and Saturday from 1-4 p.m.. Admission is free. For more information call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit them online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org