The Richland County Health Department continues to offer weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays. All clinics are subject to vaccine availability.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered on Tuesdays from 12:30-3 p.m.
The one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and the two-dose Moderna will be offered on alternating weeks.
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) one-dose vaccine will be offered on July 6 and July 20.
Moderna two-dose vaccine will be offered July 13 and July 27. Those receiving the Moderna two-dose vaccine should plan on attending an additional clinic 4-6 weeks later to receive the second dose.
Dates for a corresponding second-dose clinic will be provided at the first clinic.
There is no clinic on June 29.
Additional clinics further into the summer will be announced.
All clinics are held at the Health Department, located at 1201 West Holly St. in Sidney. The health department is located in the Community Services Building next to the Mainstays hotel in front of the Law & Justice Center (kitty corner to the new Fire Hall).
Those seeking the vaccine must be 18 years of age or older. If you have insurance please, bring your insurance card. Expect to spend about 30 minutes at the Health Department, though there may be additional unforeseen wait times. For questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 406-433-2207.