The Sidney Herald is once again teaming up with community leaders to host the Healthy Kids Expo. The expo is slated for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney.
Best of all, admission is free.
Sidney Herald Publisher Kelly Miller said this is an opportunity for Sidney’s newspaper to give back to the community they serve. “The Sidney Herald really wants to give back to the community and be a part of Sidney and Richland County,” said Miller.
The Healthy Kids Expo will feature local exhibitions, sales, education and more, including a booth offering fingerprinting of children by the Sidney Police Department.
“We are hoping the community really comes out for this free event. We will have exhibits, dancers, and more. There will be bounce houses and cookies as well,” said Miller.
Anyone wanting to get involved in this event can do so by renting a booth. A 10’x10’ booth is only $30. Those participating can set up their booths starting at 7 a.m. and should be ready for the doors to open at 9 a.m. Booths can be taken down between 3-4 p.m.
Miller said her hope was that this event would rival that of the annual All-Stars event held earlier this year. “The Athletic All-Stars was a huge success and this is our second effort this year to bring the community together for a good time,” said Miller.
he Sidney Herald is once again teaming up with community leaders to host the Healthy Kids Expo. The expo is slated for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Richland County Event Center in Sidney.
Best of all, admission is free.
Sidney Herald Publisher Kelly Miller said this is an opportunity for Sidney’s newspaper to give back to the community they serve. “The Sidney Herald really wants to give back to the community and be a part of Sidney and Richland County,” said Miller.
The Healthy Kids Expo will feature local exhibitions, sales, education and more, including a booth offering fingerprinting of children by the Sidney Police Department and a gymnastics demonstration. Cutting Edge Dance Studio will perform at 10:30 a.m. and Sidney Tendo will give a demonstration at noon.
Some of the groups that will be represented include the Richland County Cancer Coalition, the Dry Society, Richland County Domestic Violence, the Richland County Health Department/WIC, Lone Tree ABATE, the Richland County Nutrition Coalition, Mops, Asthma/Tobacco prevention, Allison’s Cookie Jar and the Sunrise Clinic.
“We are hoping the community really comes out for this free event. We will have exhibits, dancers, and more. There will be bounce houses and cookies as well,” said Miller.
Anyone wanting to get involved in this event can do so by renting a booth. A 10’x10’ booth is only $30. Those participating can set up their booths starting at 7 a.m. and should be ready for the doors to open at 9 a.m. Booths can be taken down between 3-4 p.m.
Miller said her hope was that this event would rival that of the annual All-Stars event held earlier this year. “The Athletic All-Stars was a huge success and this is our second effort this year to bring the community together for a good time,” said Miller.
For more information, call 406-433-2403.