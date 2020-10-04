Wednesday, October 7: Women of the Moose (WOTM) Potato Soup & Fry Bread. Serving 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sidney Moose Lodge.
Friday, October 9: Sidney Moose Lodge Family Supper, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Members and qualified guests.
Saturday, October 10: SunriseCity Spooktacular Showcase, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center in Sidney. Come dressed in your Halloween costume and trick or treat with us.
Sunday, October 11: Sidney Moose Lodge Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon and Bingo at 1 p.m.