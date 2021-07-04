The Sidney Kiwanis Club will hold their annual Pie Social on Friday, July 9 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Sidney Middle School in Sidney. Attendees are asked to use the South entrance across from Veteran's Park.
The Kiwanis Club will be serving brats, burgers, homemade beans and lots and lots of pies.
Businesses can pre-purchase food or pie tickets by calling Jessica Chamberlain at 406-794-2304.
The pie social helps the Sidney Kiwanis Club fund their Key Club Senior Scholarships, the Kiwanis Coat Drive (assisted by the Boys and Girls Club) and local donations to assist in programs that help the kids.
The Sidney Kiwanis Club would like to thank local donations and sponsors (Interstate Engineering, Stockman Bank, Tri-County Implement and Reynolds Market).
Over 90% of the money received at the social goes to children's causes.