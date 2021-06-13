The Lambert Independence Day Celebration will be here before you know it. The fun starts at 7 a.m. with breakfast in the Lambert School cafeteria.
There will be a non-denominational church service in the old gym at 9 a.m. and then at 11 a.m. attendees can watch Little Tykes Bike Parade. The Little Tykes Parade will be followed by the Main Parade.
The ever-popular Main St. BBQ will be served at noon.
The afternoon offers a variety of events including Lambert’s Got Talent at 1:30 p.m. The talent contest will be held in the old gym as well.
BINGO will also be held in the old gym from 5-7 p.m.
No cooking necessary for dinner as the Smokin’ and Jokin’ BBQ Supper will start at 6 p.m. Music on Main Street will begin at 8 p.m. and the evening culminates with fireworks after dark.