The next presentation of Eastern Montana Business Webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
Claudia Stephens from Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council, Inc. will be providing an educational presentation on their organizational work and the needs of migrant and seasonal agricultural farmworkers.
During the webinar, employers will learn about the many services provided by the Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council and the Ag Worker Health & Services. Ag Worker Health & Services is a primary and preventive healthcare clinic for agricultural (Ag) workers and their families. Ag Worker Health & Services is the main program of the Montana Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Council, Inc. (MMSFC). Ms. Stephens will share information on the services they offer which are primary and preventive health care services including medical, dental and behavioral health services. They also screen persons for other basic needs, such as: work, food, public assistance, schooling.
The purpose of these services is to lessen health disparities among populations otherwise unable to access primary and preventive health care.
Stephens has been promoted several times during her career to reach her present position. Her present role includes: grant writing, assisting in program management and giving educational presentations. Her grant writing skills help bring in over $3,000,000 a year to organizational operations.
The purpose of her work is to increase access to health care and other services necessary for migrant and seasonal agricultural farmworkers and other rural families living in poverty, to reach their individual potential. She also serves as Compliance Officer and emergency preparedness point of contact for the organization.
Registration is required and can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4sshxhya
Eastern Montana Business Webinars are brought to you through a collaborative effort of the Job Service offices in Glendive, Miles City, Sidney and Wolf Point. These educational sessions for employers take place via ZOOM the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.