The team at Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow is pleased to announce that both our Billings office (1201 Grand Avenue) and our Glendive Office (100 S. Merrill Street) will begin the process of reopening for in-person service to the public starting on Tuesday, July 6.
We do ask that for now, people please do not drop in. Please contact your IL Specialist, PCA Program Manager, or call (406) 259-5181(Billings), or (406) 948-8501 (Glendive) to make an appointment, and please be prepared to observe our COVID-19 prevention protocols, including masking, sanitization, and answering a brief questionnaire.
About Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT): As the center for independent living for 18 counties in Southeastern Montana, Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) is committed to providing programs and services that help to empower persons with disabilities to break down the physical, bureaucratic and cultural barriers that prevent them from being fully independent participants in their lives and communities.
Disclaimer: Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow is funded in whole or in part through contracts with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Administration for Community Living, United States Department of Health and Human Services. The statements herein do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Montana DPHHS, ACL, or HHS.