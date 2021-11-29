Purchase Access

The greatest way one can serve others is to love them. Jesus Christ taught, “This is my

commandment, That ye love one another as I have loved you” (John 5:12).

To spread that love abroad, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released it’s Light the World Christmas initiative theme of the year, Light the World with Love.

Starting on Nov. 30, anyone can receive service prompts via text or view a downloadable calendar that invites all to participate in an act of service each day leading up to Dec. 25.

These prompts give everyone who participates the opportunity to share their love with people around them, just as Jesus Christ did when He was on the earth.

The calendar and more information concerning the Light the World initiative can be found on LightTheWorld.org, or you can text LIGHT to 71234 to receive the daily service prompts.

