The Sidney Lions Trap Shoot, originally scheduled for June 6, will now take place Sunday, June 27, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Sidney Trap Club, located at 12598 Hwy 16.
This is a great community event for all to enjoy. Bring your lawn chair and come out and have lunch.
There are brackets for all skill levels.
Funds raised at the event will assist the Sidney Lions Club with community projects such as sight and hearing support, student scholarships and youth programs.
For more information on this event call Ron Gebhardt, 406-480-5022; Amanda Seigfreid, 406-489-0321 or George Biebl, 406-480-1236.