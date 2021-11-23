The Lower Yellowstone Chapter of ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Toward Education) is a nonprofit organization in Montana that promotes motorcycle education, safety and awareness. The organization is involved in various community activities across Montana.
The group has worked with the Christmas Coalition in Richland County for 22 years gathering, buying, and donating toys for Gifts From The Heart. Last year in the community, Lower Yellowstone ABATE distributed gifts to 518 children among 193 families.
The chapter collects most of the toys and monetary donations from area companies, businesses and individuals. This continued support is what keeps the toy drive going.There are many ways to donate. Some area businesses will have either cash or toy donation boxes. Businesses include Johnson Hardware & Furniture, Tractor Supply Company, the Elks Lodge, Footers, Healthworks and Sidney Mercantile.
Buy a gift from or drop it off at Johnson Hardware & Furniture during the Christmas Stroll on Nov. 26. The ABATE chapter will be selling chili, hot cocoa, hot apple cider and baked goods starting at 3 p.m. that day. Most of the ingredients and supplies are generously donated to us from Johnson Hardware & Furniture as a fundraiser for our toy drive. Anyone who donates a gift during the stroll will receive a free meal.
Monetary donations can be mailed directly to Stockman Bank, ABATE, 301 W. Holly St., Sidney, MT 59270 or Maria Hodge PO Box 62, Crane, MT 59217. Arrangements can be made to pick up toys by calling Maria Hodge at 406-480-3597.