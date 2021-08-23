The Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee (LYRC Committee), a group tasked with exploring additional access and recreation opportunities along the lower stretches of the river, will meet for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Miles City.
The committee will meet at the Sleep Inn, 1006 S. Haynes Ave., from 8-11:30 a.m. In addition to the 13 committee members, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech and FWP staff will attend. While the public is welcome to attend, there will not be any opportunity to participate or provide comment. The opportunity for public comment will be provided once draft recommendations are developed.
Although the Yellowstone River is the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states, there are some large gaps in recreational access from about Hysham to the North Dakota border. The citizen-based LYRC Committee, sponsored by Gov. Greg Gianforte and convened by FWP, was created to address future opportunities for improved access, habitat conservation and sustainable economic development. The committee is composed of landowners, community members and recreationists from across Montana.
During the 2021 legislative session, FWP secured $4 million in spending authority to support this access effort. The committee’s goal is to submit a report and recommendations to FWP in January 2022.
The meeting will feature a welcome from FWP Director Worsech, an introduction by LYRC Committee Chair Angie Grove, who is former chair of the Montana State Parks Board, and committee member introductions. Also on tap is a process overview, commitments and roles, and a work group breakout session.