The annual MCC Buckaroo Bash held by Miles Community College (MCC) Rodeo team has been scheduled this year for Saturday, Feb. 12. This fundraising event draws in supporters of the college and rodeo team for a night of food, fun, and auctions on the MCC campus in Miles City. Funds from the event directly benefit the MCC rodeo program.
“The Buckaroo Bash has been a staple of the MCC Rodeo program for many years,” said MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross. “The past success stories of the Bash are an incredible demonstration of the support this community has for the MCC Rodeo Team. The proceeds raised during this event allow us to continue building on an outstanding rodeo program and offer various scholarship opportunities to assist our students in achieving their education.”
This year’s event will be held at the MCC Centra with no-host cocktails beginning at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. A live auction will begin promptly at 8 p.m. with music and dancing to follow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available for $50 per plate.
Donated items from community members and businesses will be up for auction via live and silent auctions during the event as well as a live online auction option for those who cannot attend.
Tickets for the Buckaroo Bash will go on sale Monday, Jan. 10 and are only available in advance. Contact Candy Laney at 406-874-6165 or laneyc@milescc.edu or Sylvan La Cross at 406-855-2184 or lacrosss@milescc.edu to purchase tickets. Tickets must be reserved no later than Feb. 2.
For more information on the Buckaroo Bash or how to donate auction items, contact MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross.