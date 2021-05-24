The Annual Memorial Day posting of flags and parade in Sidney will take place on Monday, May 31.
The day begins with the Posting of Flags ceremony, spearhead by the Sidney Lion’s Club at 7 a.m. The Parade of Flags of Honor with a program to follow will begin at 11 a.m.
Music will be provided by the Sidney High School Band and Sunrise Brass Band. The emcee will be Gene Ronningen and local girl scouts will fold the flag.
The guest speaker is Anita Karst. Karst was a corporal in the United States Army from 1989-1993. duty until December of 1993. She is now a part of the Fairview American Legion. Anita married Justin Karst in June of 1995. They have three children, Amy (Brett) Balcer, Dillon Karst, and Ashley Karst. Anita enjoys spending time with her family, helping on the farm, baking and writing.
The VFW Post Auxiliary will offer a tribute to departed comrades and Don Netzer will render Taps. Ruthann Hillesland will offer the benediction.
A potluck picnic in the park will immediately follow.
The flags will be retired around 4 p.m.
A free will offering for the Flags of Honor program will also be taken.