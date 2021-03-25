Public Meetings are held each spring and fall across the Missouri River basin. Fall public meetings provide an update on current year's runoff and reservoir operations as well as planned operations for the next year's runoff season. The Annual Operating Plan for the next year's runoff season is released for public comment in September, presented at the public meetings and finalized at the end of the calendar year. Spring public meetings provide a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System.
The Missouri River Water Management Division invites the public to participate in one of two virtual public meetings scheduled for April 6. The meetings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. central time. Details for connecting to each webinar is posted to our website.
The link for the 1 p.m. meeting is https://tinyurl.com/5hbyx3t5
The link for the 6 p.m. meeting is https://tinyurl.com/47r9secr
“The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions including a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System. Participants are encouraged to submit questions before the webinars using the ‘submit your questions in advance’ link in the meeting announcement,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.
Elected officials or Tribal leaders who wish to have their participation recognized should RSVP to cenwd-pa@usace.army.mil in advance of the meetings and specify which meeting they will attend.
Questions submitted before the meetings will be answered first. Moderators will monitor the webinar “chat” window to present the second round of questions. Any final questions will be accepted from callers.
The meetings will be recorded. The webinar portion of both meetings is identical. The question and answer sessions will be combined into a single recording. The recording will be placed on our YouTube Channel and the Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System at www.dvidshub.net/unit/usace-nwd.