MonDak Ag Days will be here before you know it. The popular agriculture summit is slated for March 3-4 this year with the banquet scheduled for March 4. The event will be held a the Richland County Event Center and will run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 3 and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 4 with the banquet scheduled for q 5 p.m. social hour and service beginning at 6 p.m.
MonDak Ag Days highlights everything agriculture in this region.
The trade show consists of about 40 ag-related vendors representing everything from implements and fertilizer, feed, and even beef for AI (artificial insemination).
Educational seminars are also scattered throughout the day. These seminars are usually based on some of the hot button agriculture topics of the times. This year’s topics include presentations on soy bean production, the drought outlook, Irrigation effects on sugar beet yield and sugar concentration as well as other topics.
The event also utilizes several great local resources for these presentations, including Dr. Chen of the ARS, Patrick Gilchrist of the U.S. Weather Service and Tyler Tjelde of Williston Research Extension Center.
For those needing training, MonDak Ag Days will also offer opportunities through presentations for pesticide points, which are required for sprayer applicator licenses.
The event culminates in the annual banquet. The banquet is a great networking opportunity for the ag community, but also features live musical entertainment as well. Scheduled to perform at the 2022 banquet are locally renowned Laura and the Soo Valley Boys. This year’s meal will feature a prime rib dinner. Ticket prices for the banquet are $45 each and include three drink tickets per person as well as the meal.
MonDak Ag Days would not be possible without the generous sponsorships from businesses such as Stockman Bank, C & B Implement, EGT, Tri-County Implement, Northern Pulse Growers Associations, Sidney Sugars, Cherry Creek Media, Sidney TBID and Butler Implement.