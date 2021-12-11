The MonDak Heritage Center announces an exhibition of Glass Art by Paige Bowman, on display through Feb. 26, 2022 at the MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney. All exhibited items are available for purchase.
Paige Bowman is a self-taught glass artist living in Savage, Montana. Paige started experimenting with glass several years ago when she lived in Billings while pursuing a degree in Computer Science from MSU-Billings. Since retiring, she is devoting her days to the kiln and the torch to discover what can be made out of this fascinating medium. Her work has been exhibited at the Yellowstone Art Museum and the Glass Hole Gallery in Billings as well as The Harwood Gallery in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In addition to glass, she also has worked with beads, porcelain, ceramics, and china painting.
Paige states: “I love experimenting with glass, trying to find the forms that it can take and discovering new techniques. The way glass flows when heat is applied mimics water, which caused me to think of the ocean. I became very interested in oceanic creatures and the fascinating shapes they make. As a person who has never visited the ocean, it was like playing in a whole new wonderland.”
“The fluidity of glass is endlessly fascinating to me,” said Paige. “The way it can be manipulated with torch or kiln using molds or free-forming opens the doors to endless possibilities. The work in this show represents the last three years of experimenting and pushing to find new avenues to explore. As a self-taught artist, I have tried to hammer out the knowledge of how to manipulate the materials from the materials themselves. Using found objects in relation to the glass, I have been inspired to try new combinations with a devil-may care attitude of ‘try it to see if it works.’ It only cost a little bit of blood and flesh to make.”
Visit the MonDak to see this unique exhibition! The MonDak Heritage Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 406-433-3500 or e-mail mdhc@richland.org. Visit us online at www.mondakheritagecenter.org