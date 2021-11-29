Registration is now open for the 2022 Montana and Wyoming Sugar Beet and Malt Barley Symposium, which will be held Jan. 12-13 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in Billings. The event is hosted by the Mountain States Crop Education Association, or MSCEA, which is comprised of industry representatives as well as Montana State University Extension faculty members.
The first day of the event will focus on barley production. Presentations will cover topics including precision agriculture and disease, nutrient and weed management. Featured speakers include Lester Jones from the National Beer Wholesalers Association; Raj Khosla with Kansas State University; and Clain Jones and Uta McKelvy, both with MSU Extension.
The second day will focus on sugar beet topics, with Scott Herndon, vice president and general counsel of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association, serving as the keynote speaker. Other presentations will highlight soil fertility, soil microbiome improvement and pest management. A complete agenda can be found on the MSCEA website at mountainstateag.org.
The symposium will also feature nationally known ag commentator and agriculturalist Damian Mason. Mason will discuss trends and issues impacting the future of food and agriculture.
Pesticide applicator and certified crop adviser credits will be available. Symposium registration and other details are available online at mountainstateag.org. Pre-registration for the event is $35 per day and on-site registration will be $40 per day. Please note that a convenience fee will be added to online transactions. A special hotel rate of $96 per night is available until Dec. 28.
For more information, contact Callie Cooley, MSU Extension agent in Yellowstone County, at 406-256-2828 or callie.cooley@montana.edu.