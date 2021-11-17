Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) will host their 20th annual Cattlemen’s Day on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the YOGO Inn in Lewistown beginning at 9 a.m.
Starting off the program, Kendra Joyce will talk about her program “Cutting Fences” which supports individuals in agriculture who have sustained injuries, accidents or have disabilities.
A Montana Department of Livestock update will be presented by Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt. Weed Coordinator Kelsey Miller will discuss identification and management of invasive grasses and noxious weeds. At 11:00 am USDA Senior Advisor Andy Green will appear via Zoom to address fair and competitive markets within the cattle industry.
After the lunch break, Leo McDonnell will speak on the importance of EPD’s, advanced genetics, and carbon credits. Montana Beef Council Executive Director Chaley Harney is slated to describe how your checkoff dollars are being spent.
A panel discussion regarding the Fort Belknap Water Compact and the American Prairie Reserve will be headed by Gale Decker, Lake County Commissioner and Ed Amescoy, Phillips County Attorney. MCA directors Ken Morris and Newell Roche will address the current status of COOL legislation and cattle markets.
Montana Senator Jon Tester and South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds have been invited to review the USA Beef Act concerning the Product of USA label and the American Beef Labeling Act, which is the new Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling Bill.
MCA will have its annual business meeting later in the afternoon. Members are encouraged to present their concerns and help establish directives for the upcoming year. During the meeting, MCA policy and resolutions will be discussed as well as nominations for district directors and officer elections.
Cattlemen’s Day is open to the public and there is no registration fee. An optional roast beef lunch ($21) and BBQ dinner ($24) is available. Please RSVP for lunch and/or dinner reservations by calling 406-467-2251 by Nov. 30.
Those unable to attend in person can join via ZOOM. The complete agenda and ZOOM login can be found at www.montanacattlemen.org.