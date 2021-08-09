The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet on August 17 to continue preparations for congressional and state legislative redistricting and to hear from the public. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in Room 137 of the State Capitol in Helena.
An agenda, meeting materials, and instructions on how the public can participate are available on the commission’s website. The public may join the commissioners in person at the Capitol or online using Zoom. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Montana Legislature’s website: leg.mt.gov.
Meeting topics include an update on the delivery of Census data, information on racially polarized voting analysis, and discussions of public map submissions, the process and timeline for drawing congressional districts, and prisoner reallocation.
Written public comments provided by email or regular mail in advance of the meeting are accepted and encouraged. Written comments received by 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14 will be provided to commissioners in advance of the meeting. Comments received after that time but before August 17 will be given to the commissioners prior to or at the meeting. Comments received on August 17 or during the meeting will be provided to the commissioners prior to the next meeting.
Written comments may be submitted online using the commission’s webform, emailed to districting@mt.gov, or mailed to Districting and Apportionment Commission, PO Box 201706, Helena, MT 59620.