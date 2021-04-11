In celebration of Earth Week, MontanaPBS has put together a number of free events for educators, parents and families centered on its newest documentary, “Ghost Forests.” The film introduces viewers to the threatened whitebark pine and offers an example of the effects of a changing climate in Montana and Canada.
Thursday, April 15, 4 p.m.: MontanaPBS will host a virtual workshop for teachers to preview clips of the film. Viewers will also hear about the whitebark pine and the challenges of preserving it from the film’s featured scientists and producer.
Tuesday, April 20, 10 a.m.: As part of MontanaPBS’ Watch and Learn series, families are invited to join MontanaPBS’s early learning specialist to watch clips from the film and then explore a hands-on activity that can be done with materials that are easily found around the house or the outdoors.
Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m.: MontanaPBS will host a conversation with the scientists featured in “Ghost Forests.” The scientists will share their personal connections with whitebark pine, the current status of their projects and why they continue to have hope for restoration.
“While ‘Ghost Forests’ focuses on whitebark pine, the lessons learned can be applied across ecosystems,” McCabe said. “MontanaPBS saw Earth Week as a great opportunity to continue the conversation with students and scientists. We’re thrilled we can facilitate these kinds of learning opportunities for people of all ages.”