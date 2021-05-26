Montana Farmers Union is excited to host the traveling workshop series Rebuilding Food Resiliency in Sidney on June 10 @ 6 pm at the Rodiron Grill. This event is free and open to the public with a complimentary meal. The workshop series is sponsored by Montana Farmers Union and Farmers Union Insurance.
“We are thrilled to be visiting Sidney with a workshop series specifically designed with rural communities and producers in mind,” said Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer. “We want attendees to walk away with valuable knowledge about programs available to them to help their operations. We want to thank our friends at Farmers Union Insurance for co-sponsoring for the event.”
The workshop series will cover the following topics:
- Funding opportunities for communities that create food resiliency through the American Rescue Plan. A representative from Senator Jon Tester’s office will speak to funding for rural broadband, rural hospitals and emergency services.
- A representative from the Montana Department of Agriculture will discuss funding opportunities at the state level
- Presentation on the Montana Farmers Union Meat Cooperative by MFU Special Projects Manager Matt Rains
- Presentation by the local MSU extension agent
- Overview of the Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements(C-PACE) program presented by Northern Plains Resource Council.
- Presentation on current products by a local Farmers Union Insurance agent.
There is no cost to attend. For more information on the workshop series including dates, locations and to register visit montanafarmersunion.com