Montana State University Extension is collaborating with AARP Montana for a four-part webinar estate planning series titled Wednesday Wisdom starting in April and running through July. The series is presented by Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist and professor at MSU.
Dates and topics for the webinars follow:
Wednesday Wisdom Estate Planning Four-Part Monthly Webinar Series featuring Marsha Goetting:
Episode 1- What You Can and Cannot Do With a Written Will April 14 at 10 a.m.
Episode 2- Using Montana Estate Planning Tools to Avoid Probate
Episode 3- To Gift Now or Make Bequests at Death—That is the Question
Episode 4- Using Trusts to Accomplish a Variety of Estate Planning Goals
To register for the free online sessions, go to https://tinyurl.com/6nxmvnec
Goetting said that for some Montanans, estate planning can be one of the most important and confusing decisions they make in their lives. It raises questions of personal legacy and how to assure the right people receive one’s property after death.
Over the past seven years Goetting has presented more than 500 educational sessions that have reached more than 15,000 Montanans with financial and estate planning information. She has received state, regional and national awards for her programs and has authored 44 MontGuide fact sheets that cover estate planning topics.