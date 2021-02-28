BOZEMAN — Registration is now open for Montana State University’s Youth Writing Camp, to be held July 12–16 on MSU’s campus.
The camp, presented by the Yellowstone Writing Project and the Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning program of Academic Technology and Outreach, will include activities such as walking field trips, writing games and specialized workshops from local writers. Participants will write alongside their peers and receive guidance and feedback throughout the writing process from licensed educators. Students will write in multiple genres.
The camp will be led by writing teachers from the Yellowstone Writing Project, a National Writing Project site based in MSU’s Department of English in the College of Letters and Science.
The Youth Writing Camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, is open to students who will be entering grades 5 through 12 this fall. Participants will be placed in writing groups based on age and grade level. Camp will culminate with a writing showcase to celebrate the campers’ creativity. COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the camp, and participants must bring their own lunches.
Early bird registration runs through May 28. Registration will remain open until the camp is filled. For more information and to register, visit http://ato.montana.edu/YWP.
Continuing, Professional and Lifelong Learning is a program of Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU. ATO works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through unique and innovative opportunities for outreach and engagement.