The Sidney Herald is closing its office to walk-in customers until March 30.
The decision isn’t made lightly and does not affect our newspaper operations. Our reporting staff, advertising and circulation departments are operating at full strength.
We have made the decision as part of a national unified effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
All our services are operating and the newspaper delivery schedule is not affected.
For Assistance
For obituaries, circulation and advertising: call 406-433-2403. We will contact you within an hour.
For classifieds, email classifieds@sidneyherald.com.
For bookkeeping, email bookkeeping@sidneyherald.com
Our printing schedule and deadlines have not changed. At present, we plan to reopen the office to walk-in customers March 30. We appreciate your concern and plan to cover every aspect of how the coronavirus is affecting our local community. Thank you for your trust and your understanding.
–Publisher Kelly Miller