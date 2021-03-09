In celebration of Women’s History Month, join MHS and the Interagency Committee for Change by Women for a live, online presentation featuring Jeannette Rankin, suffragist, pacifist, and tireless advocate for social reform. This free program is available through Zoom, Wednesday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m. Click here to view: https://tinyurl.com/ybbsyk2v.
Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress (R-Montana), and the only member of Congress to vote no for U.S. entry into both world wars. She began her public career in 1910 working for suffrage and the cause of women and children during the reform decades of the early 20th century. She was elected for represent Montana in Congress in 1916.
As a lifelong pacifist, she served as a lobbyist for the Women’s Peace Union and was a representative for the National Council for the Prevention of War. Through her activities as a lobbyist before, during and after her terms in Congress, and her commitments to peace and governmental reform, she never stopped believing in, and working for, a peaceful world and a government in which people truly have a voice.
In this first-person program, historic interpreter and storyteller Mary Jane Bradbury will take audiences back to 1920. The 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in national elections has just been added to the Constitution, and the country is recovering from participation in the Great War, World War I. Jeannette Rankin will share her journey from grass roots suffragist to becoming the first woman in Congress.