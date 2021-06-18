The Mondak Heritage Center is again excited to welcome the public back to the art studio. The next Open Session will take place July from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Those attending should be aware of a few changes due to COVID-19 restrictions to ensure the safety of everyone.
All Open Studio participants must make an appointment, as the number of participants will be limited to maintain appropriate distancing. Also, Open Studio is only open to adults, age 18 or older and participants must wear a mask. These changes will remain in effect until further notice.
To make an appointment call (406) 433-3500 or e-mail us at mdhc@richland.org.
Pricing is based on the medium and the size of the project, and ranges from $10 to $65 with all supplies included.
Available mediums and activities include but are not limited to acrylic painting, antique mercury mirrored hlass creating, bullet journal writing, calligraphy, clay projects, glass fusion, loom beading, pottery glazing, printmaking, scrapbooking, walk-in projects, washi tape art, wheel throwing, wine glass etching, wine glass painting and wood burning.
Wheel throwers must be experienced or have had one prior lesson at the MonDak.
Call 406-433-3500 to make an appointment.