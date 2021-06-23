I have mentioned this before but it never hurts to repeat it. By Dec. 31 of this year, everyone who has a Montana private pesticide applicator’s license in Richland County (and a large portion of Eastern Montana) will have to accrue six credits toward their license in order to be able to eligible for re-certification. Hopefully, most of our applicators have already taken advantage of the programs that have been offered over the past five years but if not, all hope is not lost.
Because of the pandemic we were not able to hold many in-person meetings in 2020 so obtaining credits last year became a little more of a challenge, but thankfully we are now mostly back to normal operating procedures and can once again have such events. Two of these events are coming up in July.
The Swank Farm Tour and the Eastern Agricultural Research Center’s (EARC) irrigated field day are two events.
The Swank Farm Tour will be held on Monday, July 19. This tour has been happening for several years and is actually a tour of off station plots that the EARC plants and conducts research on. The Swank Farm is north of Poplar and features research on small grains and pulses. The tour this year will consist of plant breeders from Bozeman and from the Palouse region in Washington focusing on their wheat, barley, and pulse crop breeding programs. After supper the EARC’s Frankie Crutcher and Charlie Lim will give talks on controlling Fusarium head blight and managing herbicide resistance in wheat, respectively.
For those needing the credits, there will be two of them offered for Montana private applicators and some categories for commercial applicators. The Swank Tour will begin around 5 p.m. and start with the in-field tours, then move indoors for supper and the programs by Dr. Crutcher and Dr. Lim.
The following day, July 20, applicators will be able to accrue two additional credits at the EARC irrigated field day. I do not currently have a complete agenda for this field day but in the coming weeks I know there will be information forthcoming that will include a full agenda. What I do know about the schedule as of today is that the field day will start at 8 a.m. and will end around noon or 1 p.m. with a lunch.
Hopefully, most applicators that need the credits necessary to renew their license have been able to attend the meetings and conferences necessary to obtain those credits. If not, do not panic. In addition to these two field days/tours there will be more opportunities the rest of this year where credits will be available.
In the meantime, should you have questions about your license, or if you wish to obtain one, feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.