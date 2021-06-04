Austin Wicorek is returning to Fairview on June 19 and this time for a good cause. Austin is going to pull a fire truck to raise money to place a marker on his father’s grave.
As many are aware, Austin suffered multiple tragedies in 2020. He first lost his father and then was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm that almost took his life.
He has recovered from the aneurysm, something few are able to say, but he still wants o honor his father by placing a bench/headstone at his father’s grave.
“I want a place my mother can come and sit and visit him,” said Austin.
The bench will cost about $4,500. Austin has secured a pledge for half of the cost but still needs to raise about $2,500.
He will attempt to do this by pulling a Fairview fire truck 100 feet. The fire truck, which his father served with as a volunteer firefighter and will be retired in the near future, weighs about 44,000 pounds.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on June 19 at Fairview High School.
For those who cannot attend, the event will be live streamed on Austin’s Facebook page and there will be a link for Paypal donations.
Austin also has t-shirts available for sale as well, with all of the proceeds going to the marker as well.
To watch the lifestream or contact Austin about t-shirts or a donation, go to his Facebook page at facebook.com/bubba.wicorek