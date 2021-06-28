For the first time there will be a one day pageant for 9-12 year old preteens in conjunction with Miss Montana Volunteer and Miss Montana Teen Volunteer in Glendive July 22-24. Applications are due July 8 for the preteen. She will be judged on fun fashion, on stage question, fitness and party dress and win $500. There is a $100 award for an optional talent competition. They will arrive on Wednesday and be mentored by the older contestants and be part of the show Thursday evening.
Up to two sponsors can cover the fee for participating. Preteen contestants are also welcome to participate during the Friday and Saturday evening Miss and Teen competitions and be in the Hometown Pride parade Friday at 1PM during Dawson Days in Glendive.
Jan Holden, Executive Director is also still accepting application paperwork for the Miss contestants, high school graduates and college students, age 17-25 and the Teen 13-17 if paperwork and photo is submitted promptly. Applications are on the website at www.missmontanavolunteer.org or contact Holden at holdenmisssmt@gmail.com.
Miss Montana Volunteer and Miss Montana Teen Volunteer pageant is a statewide service oriented scholarship program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity. All Miss contestants receive at least a $900 scholarship and Teens at least $300 up to $5000 in various categories.
The Montana program is affiliated with the Miss Volunteer America Pageant where our Montana titleholder will compete in Tennessee May 4-7, 2022. The Miss MT Volunteer and Teen Volunteer preliminary scoring is 40% interview, 20% talent, 20% fitness and wellness, 20% evening gown.
The Miss MT Volunteer and Teen contestants stay in host homes during the week of rehearsals and leadership training, are fed by community organizations and businesses and treated like royalty during their week in Glendive. For more information contact Holden at holdenmissmt@gmail.com , Miss Montana Volunteer Program Facebook page or www.missmontanavolunteer.org or www.missvolunteeramerica.net.