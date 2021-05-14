A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, June 15, from noon until 6 p.m. at St. Matthew's Parish Center located at 310 7th Street SE in Sidney. Advance appointments are strongly recommended. To make an appointment, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Face masks are required. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for Covid-19 antibodies.
