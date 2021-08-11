Much of the west is experiencing a destructive wildfire season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the hot temperatures and dry conditions in our area,” said Ted Koenig, regional disaster officer for the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice,”
Shelter Volunteers/Healthcare Volunteers NeededThe Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. Anyone who is an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license could fill these positions.
Disaster Action Team MembersLocal Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.
Those wanting to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.
Donate BloodWildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities include
Sidney — 8/17 noon-6 p.m. at St. Matthews Parish Center located at 310 7th St. S.E.
Fairview — 8/19 from noon-6 p.m. at Fairview Alliance Church located at 704 Southwestern Ave.
Miles City — 8/24 from 12:15-6 p.m. at Grace Bible Church located at 3505 Stower St.