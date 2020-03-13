A community American Red Cross blood drive is being held in Sidney on Tuesday, March 17, from 12–6 p.m.
The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise.
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the United States, the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients.”
Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.
The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation — and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org. At each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation, and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. These mitigation measures will help ensure blood recipient safety, as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection.
“As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most,” Hrouda said.
To make an appointment to donate at the upcoming Sidney community blood drive on March 17, call the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or 406-868-0911, or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org (sponsor code Sidney).