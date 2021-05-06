Exhibitor applications for the 2021 Made in Montana Tradeshow will be taken starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. The online application will be available on the Tradeshow webpage.
The show will take place Sept. 10-11, 2021 at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.
The 2021 trade show may look a little different this year as organizers work to follow public health and safety guidelines. The 2021 Tradeshow floor plan will optimize social distancing and reflect safety measures.
Only active members will be considered for the trade show. Members should check to see if their membership is up to date by searching for their business in the product directory. If a business does not find their listing, an email should be send to madeinmontana@mt.gov with the business name.
Booth prices are $350 for an inline booth and $400 for a corner booth. Booths are 10'x10' and include one table with a solid black skirt, two chairs and an electical outlet.