Reimagining Rural sprung from an idea and desire to help create a vibrant future for Montana’s rural communities. Reimagining Rural will bring people together who are passionate about creating vibrant, robust rural places, growing local capacity and who are eager to learn, connect and lead change.
The event includes three statewide virtual sessions of rural communities across Montana who are coming together to have a conversation focused on creating innovative ideas for their communities. Each session features a virtual speaker followed with a local discussion centering on incorporating the ideas or fresh perspective locally in our town. Communities will be able to connect and interact with each other and can choose to work on a local community project.
The session dates and topics include:
September 13: Rewriting the Rural Narrative. Reframe your view of rural with "Brain Gain" author Ben Winchester.
September 27: "We did it and you can too!" Short stories of successful projects from rural Montana community leaders that made things happen.
October 4: Winning in Winnett. Hear about how residents in Winnett, population 182, went from possible dissolution of their county to a robust Beef to Schools program, new housing and construction of a new community center.
Each session runs from 6-8 p.m. and will be hosted at the Boys & Girls Club located at 201 3rd Ave. SE in Sidney. The sessions are free and open to the public.
Local site hosts are Elaine Stedman, the Boys & Girls Club and Kali Godfrey, Sidney Chamber of Commerce.