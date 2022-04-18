Montanans will hear where Republican candidates for one of Montana’s two U.S. House seats stand on the issues during the first of the Primary Congressional Debates at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 21 at Miles City Community College.
District 2 Republican candidates Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles A. Walking Child will tackle issues related to agriculture and rural communities during the hour-long debate that is co-sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, United States Cattleman’s Association, Montana Cattleman’s Association and the Northern Plains Resource Council.
Matt Rosendale chose not to participate, something Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer said is disappointing.
Schweitzer said the debates are an opportunity for voters to meet candidates and hear first-hand what their stances are on issues important to Montana.
“The person voters send to Washington will help craft the 2023 Farm Bill, which is critically important to Montana’s ag industry and rural communities. It’s important to hear from the candidates here in Montana who are going to be involved in crafting the farm bill on their priorities for rural Montana and agriculture,” Schweitzer said.
Each of the four scheduled debates is open to the public and will be moderated by Jim Sargent. Additionally, the events will be televised live on SWX and rebroadcasted on Cowles’ media affiliates ABC FOX and NBC in Montana and broadcast on Northern Ag Network’s affiliate radio stations.
The Miles City debate will be rebroadcast on NBC at 4 p.m. on April 23 and at 11 a.m., April 24 on Fox.
Specifics for the following three debates are as follows:
--Democrats, District 2: 7 p.m., April 28, at Montana State University-Northern in Havre, with additional televised broadcasts at 11 a.m., April 30, on Fox and 4 p.m., April 30, on NBC;
--Democrats, District 1: 7:30 p.m., May 6, at MSU’s Inspiration Hall in Bozeman, with additional televised broadcasts at 12:30 p.m., May 7, on Fox and at 4 p.m., May 8, on NBC; and
--Republicans, District 1: 7 p.m., May 20, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish, with additional televised rebroadcasts at 10 a.m., May 21, on NBC and at 4 p.m., May 21, on ABC.
As of Thursday, April 14, all contested primary candidates except Ryan Zinke and Rosendale had committed to participating in the events.