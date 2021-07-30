Do you want great hours, flexible workdays, good daily wages, the opportunity to work
with a great staff and influence young people’s lives? Consider substitute teaching.
A post high school degree is preferred but not required.
Sidney Public Schools will be sponsoring a required workshop for all individuals
planning to work as substitute teachers during the 2021-2022 school year. All K-12 substitute teachers are strongly encouraged to attend this annual training as it serves to identify many of the procedures and expectations of substitute teachers.
Training will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Individuals not able to attend this training need to contact the administration office at 433-2366.