It will be here before you know it — the annual Rockin’ Your Heart Weekend.
The event, sponsored by the MonDak Stockgrower’s Association, will be held June 4-5 at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
Team Roping will take place on Friday, June 4 with registration at 4 p.m. and roping starting at 5 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with a 5k/10k Beef Run. The run is scheduled for 8 a.m. and the entry fee is $30.
The Beef Run will be followed by a Pasture to Plate Ranch Tour at 10 a.m. Tickets are limited and the cost is $30.
The weekend concludes with the annual Cattleman’s Ball. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a social hour and a beef dinner served at 6:30 p.m. Dancing and live music with Paul Bogart will begin at 8 p.m.
There will also be a live auction and raffle as well.
TIckets for the ball are $50 and are available at the Foundation for Community Care. The Cattleman’s Ball is for those 21 and over.
Proceeds benefit local healthcare through the Foundation for Community Care and Mondak Area Sportsman’s Association.